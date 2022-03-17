Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A body was found Wednesday night near the walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School in Hutchinson.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured person. When they arrived, it was discovered that the person had died.

No foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

