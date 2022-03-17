Advertisement

Does It Work? RoboTwist

Testing the RoboTwist for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The RoboTwist is a hands-free device that’s promised to open even the most stubborn jars. Its makers say the jar opener grips, twists and does the grunt work for you.

As owner of Fusion Restaurant in Wichita, Shannon Johnson spends all day in the kitchen. She says sometimes by the end of the day, her hands are too tired and sore for stubborn jar lids. Does the RoboTwist deliver on its promise to make the job easier for people like Johnson? She put it to the test.

