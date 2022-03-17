Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fidelity Bank is hosting a free community shredding event on April 2, where people can securely suppose of documents and materials containing personal information. The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank on the northeast corner of English and Market in downtown Wichita.

“Unfortunately we live in a world where dumpster diving and other criminal activities put people at risk of having their identity stolen,” president and CEO of Fidelity Bank Aaron Bastian said. “We want to do our part to keep our neighbors safe.”

Fidelity Bank volunteers will collect materials and deposit them into shredding trucks for immediate destruction in full view. You’re encouraged to shred documents such as bank statements, bills, pay stubs, expired credit and ID cards, legal documents, medical records, junk mail, tax forms, receipts and insurance documents.

The event is open to all community members. More information is available at fidelitybank.com/shred.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.