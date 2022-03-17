Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained effective against infection and hospitalization during the delta variant surge, a new study says.

A study found the single-shot vaccine was 76% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 81% in preventing COVID-related hospitalization during that time. It also found the vaccine remained durable up to 180 days after vaccination.

Researchers collected and analyzed insurance-claims data for more than 422,000 people who got the vaccine and compared them with 1.6 million people who did not get the vaccine.

The study is consistent with data from a trial used by the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in late February 2021.

The study was published Thursday in medical journal JAMA Network Open.

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

