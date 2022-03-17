Junction City Police, pawn shop warn of cash-for-gold scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junction City Police Department and Jack and Dick’s Pawn Shop took to social media Thursday to warn its residents of what is apparently becoming an all-too-common problem.

“Once again, do not buy gold(-)looking jewelry from strangers at a gas station or a parking lot. It is ALWAYS fake,” the pawn shop said on Facebook.

The scam goes like this: an unsuspecting mark will be approached by someone claiming to need money to get home to their sick mother. The con artist has run out of gas money, of course, and may not make it through the night. They offer what looks to be valuable gold necklaces and/or rings for a fraction of what they might appear to be worth. The department said one person was essentially robbed for $140.

The jewelry is made to look as if it is 18-karat, with a brassy hue. The scam is happening in Walmart parking lots and convenience stores, with a large influx over the past week. JCPD asks those victimized to file a police report.

