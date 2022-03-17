Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said a Leon man suffered critical injuries in an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town south of El Dorado. The agency said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, requesting assistance to investigate the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

In a Thursday night news release, the KBI offered the following account of what happened:

“Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on James B. Watts, 53, of Leon. Deputies were following Watts’ vehicle when he parked at Vintage Bank at 101 S. Main St., in Leon. They attempted to call Watts out of the vehicle in a controlled manner, but he ignored commands Watts exited the vehicle armed with a pistol. Deputies continued to give commands for him to drop the gun, but Watts reached the entrance of the bank. When Watts attempted to enter the bank, three deputies fired multiple times toward Watts, striking him several times.”

The KBI said deputies and EMS rendered first-aid and Watts was transported to a Wichita hospital.

“After surgery, he is in critical, but stable condition,” the agency reported.

The KBI said once it completes its investigation into the shooting, it will turn over its findings to the Butler County Attorney for review.

The KBI confirms agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon. about 13 miles southeast of El Dorado. Our crew on the scene reports the focus of the investigation being on the Vintage Bank in the 100 block of North Main Street. A representative from the bank said the incident started a little after 2 p.m.

The bank representative didn’t go into details about what happened, but did say all of the bank’s employees are okay. The law-enforcement presence includes numerous squad cars from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT vehicle.

