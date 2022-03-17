Larned’s Ralph Terry, Yankees World Series hero, dies at 86

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ralph Terry, who allowed one of baseball’s most famous home runs only to redeem himself with World Series heroics two years later, died Wednesday in Larned, where he lived for many years. He was 86.

The Royals mourn the loss of Kansas resident, World Series hero, and former Yankees and Kansas City A's pitcher Ralph Terry. pic.twitter.com/BIG9WbRAol — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2022

Terry is best known for surrendering a home run to Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Bill Mazeroski that ended the 1960 World Series while Terry was pitching for the New York Yankees. It was the first homer that ended a World Series and remains one of only two - the other was hit by Joe Carter, a former Wichita State player, for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. Mazeroski’s home run remains the only Game 7 walk-off in World Series history.

Pitching for the Yankees during the 1960s, though, meant there were many chances for Terry to make his own name in the World Series. Terry went 16-3 for the World Champion Yankees in 1961 and was World Series MVP in 1962, when he won two World Series games and pitched all nine innings in both victories. Terry made his only two All-Star appearances in 1962, when two All-Star games were played. That year, he led the American League with 23 wins, 39 starts and 298 2/3 innings. He led the league in starts and complete games (18) in 1963.

Terry pitched 12 years in the major leagues, but his best years were with the Yankees, where he earned 78 of his 107 career wins between 1959-64. Terry also pitched for the New York Mets, Kansas City Athletics and for Cleveland. A native of Big Cabin, Okla., Terry lived in Larned after his playing career and became a professional golfer.

