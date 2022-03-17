Advertisement

Man in his 60s wounded in NE Wichita shooting

Shooting Thursday at 17th and Spruce.
Shooting Thursday at 17th and Spruce.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m. Wichita Police said the victim in Thursday’s shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their investigation revealed a disturbance between the victim and a known suspect that resulted in the shooting.

Investigators are working to locate the suspect. If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4646, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

A man was seriously injured in a shooting at 17th and Spruce Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 9 a.m. Thursday and found a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, and officers said they haven’t yet spoken with him. The victim is the property owner, but it’s unclear if he lived at the home.

Police are looking for witnesses and conducting a search of the neighborhood. The suspect is unknown, as is his or her mode of travel.

