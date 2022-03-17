Advertisement

Pubs ready for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

At Mulligan’s Pub in East Wichita, the preps are underway for a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At Mulligan’s Pub in East Wichita, the preps are underway for a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Jessie Kadlecek is the general manager. She says they are prepared with plenty of staff, drinks and food for customers coming out to not only celebrate the holiday, but also March Madness. KU happens to play Thursday, too.

“We want everyone to be safe and feel comfortable, but we are ready to have a good day,” said Kadlecek.

It’s been a couple of years since some may have been able to enjoy a full St. Patrick’s day celebration due to COVID-19. As the NCAA games continue without restrictions at host sites and bars are back at full capacity, businesses are hopeful things are headed in the right direction again.

“Good for us all, it will be a lot of fun.”

At Mulligan’s, customers will be able to enjoy half price drinks and a bit of normalcy during March Madness again.

