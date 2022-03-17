Advertisement

Red Cross in need of blood, platelets

The American Red Cross encourages people to donate blood during Red Cross Month.
By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross encourages people to donate blood during Red Cross Month.

“We provide 40-percent of the nation’s blood, so we’re always in need of donors showing up with all three of them, whole blood, platelets, plasma,” said Shaquira Martin, regional communications manager for American Red Cross.

Whole blood has a shelf life of 45 days and donors can only give every 56 days.

Platelets are often given to patients during organ transplants or during cancer treatments. The shelf life is typically five days.

“That’s a really short amount of time, compared to plasma and whole blood,” said Martin. “We are always in need of constant platelet donors to come out and help.”

Clearwater-educator, Bob Mellen, was inspired to start giving platelets in 2019.

“The majority of the platelets go straight to cancer patients. It’s a way to honor and support those people that are important and going through that battle,” said Mellen.

For a limited time, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Could your blood, platelet or plasma donation help some COVID-19 patients? All donations are currently being tested for...

Posted by American Red Cross Kansas on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

“With the recent appeal, due to the blood crisis, we were collecting over goal. This week we have been hit hard and we’ve seen the donor turn out drop off. We are seeing about an 8-percent drop in donations. The greatest act someone can do is to make blood donations a habit,” said Martin.

To celebrate Red Cross Month, the non-profit organization encourages people to consider the following:

