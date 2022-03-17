Advertisement

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

Poor visibility could be an issue for late night travel in central/southwest Kansas
Snow will accumulate in central/southwest Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.

Anybody traveling overnight should be prepared for some restrictions to visibility because of the blowing snow. South central Kansas will have a rain/snow mix early Friday, but almost all of the precipitation will be exiting the area by mid-morning.

Gusty north winds will continue Friday with chilly temperatures central and east. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but farther west with more sunshine, look for highs to be near 50.

Much warmer weather comes in over the weekend with 60s on Saturday and 70s for Sunday.

Another powerhouse storm comes rolling into the area early next week with widespread rain chances and even some snow for the far west. Most of Kansas could get close to an inch of precipitation before the storm moves out of the region by Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening rain/thunder, changing to snow after 4am. Wind: N 20-35; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early (trace-2″ possible) - cloudy in the afternoon. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: W 5-10.

Sat: High: 68 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 48 Cloudy; afternoon rain and thunder likely. Windy.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 44 Cloudy; scattered rain likely. Windy.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 37 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 32 Sunny and warmer.

