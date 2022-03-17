Advertisement

Suspicious item located at McConnell AFB

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspicious item was located Thursday at McConnell Air Force Base. There was no immediate word on what the item was or whether it presented an immediate danger. A public affairs official with McConnel said experts are assessing the situation.

Access on and off McConnell has not changed, though the area around the item has been cordoned off.

The McConnell official said more information will be released as it becomes available.

