Temps fall Friday but recover by the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s, but the day ahead promises to be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A developing storm system will move into the state today. Central and eastern Kansas will be on the warmer side with showers and storms, especially this afternoon. Farther west it will be a colder rain mixing with snow.

The rain should mix with, if not change over to snow across all of Kansas tonight into Friday morning. However, air temperatures in the middle 30s and warm soil temperatures should keep accumulation to a minimum, generally less than two inches and mostly on grassy areas. There will be a small, heavier band of snow (northwest of Wichita) where up to four inches of snow is possible, but exactly where that happens is difficult to pin down.

Whatever snow falls will quickly melt as temperatures warm into the 50s on Friday afternoon and into the 60s and 70s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and breezy; late-day rain/thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Rain/thunder mixes with snow late. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early; decreasing clouds and windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 68. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 63. Mostly cloudy, windy; rain and storms likely.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 59. Cloudy and breezy; passing showers.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 58. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

