Advertisement

Temps fall Friday but recover by the weekend

Snow chances in Kansas.
Snow chances in Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s, but the day ahead promises to be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A developing storm system will move into the state today. Central and eastern Kansas will be on the warmer side with showers and storms, especially this afternoon. Farther west it will be a colder rain mixing with snow.

The rain should mix with, if not change over to snow across all of Kansas tonight into Friday morning. However, air temperatures in the middle 30s and warm soil temperatures should keep accumulation to a minimum, generally less than two inches and mostly on grassy areas. There will be a small, heavier band of snow (northwest of Wichita) where up to four inches of snow is possible, but exactly where that happens is difficult to pin down.

Whatever snow falls will quickly melt as temperatures warm into the 50s on Friday afternoon and into the 60s and 70s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and breezy; late-day rain/thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Rain/thunder mixes with snow late. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early; decreasing clouds and windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 68. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 63. Mostly cloudy, windy; rain and storms likely.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 59. Cloudy and breezy; passing showers.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 58. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas

Latest News

A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
James Taylor is performing in Wichita this summer.
James Taylor returning to Intrust Bank Arena
Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.
Salina Police looking for BB gun shooter
Storm timeline.
Winter weather is back, but not for long