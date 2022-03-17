Advertisement

Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAA swimming championship

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press and CHARLES ODUM
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation for this meet,” said Thomas, a former male swimmer for Penn State. “I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could.”

Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99.

The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. The three swam in lanes three through five, adding to the drama, with Thomas in the middle.

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Sullivan was third at 4:35.92. Stanford’s Brooke Forde was fourth at 4:36.18.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read “Save Women’s Sports” in the stands.

“I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas said. “I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else.”

Thomas spoke with ESPN immediately after the race but would not participate in the official news conference, as required by the NCAA. Since participation is required, possible action could come following evaluation by the NCAA’s swimming and diving championships committee.

Tennessee’s Julia Mrozinski won the consolation final with a time of 4:37.35. Northwestern’s Lola Mull was second.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

Latest News

Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies...
KU handles Texas Southern in NCAA Tournament 1st round
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians
Cancer patient, Jean VanVoorhis stresses the importance of blood donations for people like her.
Buhler woman stresses importance of blood donations