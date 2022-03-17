Advertisement

VIEW PHOTOS: KU has open practice ahead of NCAA Tournament opener

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Kansas Jayhawks are in Fort Worth, Texas, preparing for their late Thursday night tip-off against No. 16-seed Texas Southern. This year’s tournament is a return to “normal” from the past couple of years and a breath of fresh air for many, including KU players and coaches.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the national basketball tournament in 2020, the tournament was held in a single region last year with limited fan interaction and every team in the field playing near Indianapolis.

With the return of crowds and regional sites spread across the country, a benefit for KU’s No. 1 seed is the ability to play within driving distance of their opening-round games. KU and Texas Southern tip off about 9 p.m. Thursday on truTV. Assuming the Jayhawks win, they’ll next take the court in Fort Worth Saturday against the winner of Creighton and San Diego State, the eight versus nine-seed matchup in the Midwest Region.

Where you can watch truTV:

  • Cox Communications: 51
  • DirecTV: Channel 246
  • Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD
  • Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD
  • AT&T UVerse 164/1164

In addition to the above list, truTV is carried by streaming options, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus and Sling TV. Every March Madness game can also be streamed for free on the NCAA website.

