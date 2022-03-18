Buhler woman stresses importance of blood donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jean VanVoorhis has spent the last couple weeks in the hospital.

“The gift of life is so priceless and you just don’t know,” said VanVoorhis.

Four and a half years ago she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer. She says that’s what started her blood transfusions. She also says she has a rare type of blood.

‘The blood supply in the world right now is so low. Sunday, I had to wait all day for that transfusion, I was dropping so fast.”

Meaning people like Jean, sometimes are not able to get the blood they need to live.

While Jean can’t give blood, she says she would if she could and encourages others to donate.

She is praying and holding on to her faith and is thankful for the donors who take their time to help people like her.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.