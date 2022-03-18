Chiefs agree to terms with former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster was one of the top targets for the Steelers the past four seasons. His best season came in 2018, where he had 1,426 receiving yards and 111 receptions.

He tweeted #ChiefsKingdom, confirming the deal:

Earlier, he posted a goodbye message to the Steelers:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.