Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK

Latest News

Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Kansas Senate committee discussing medical marijuana legislation
Ron Estes speaks on the House floor on Tuesday, March 8
Kansas Rep. Ron Estes addresses gas prices on House floor
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Public golf course in Wichita.
Proposal to privatize Wichita golf courses falls in City Council