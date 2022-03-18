Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Frontier Airlines has given notice that it will be discontinuing service at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Frontier intended to resume flights to Las Vegas from Wichita on April 1 but has canceled those plans. Frontier said the decision follows a shortage of aircraft, and they hope to eventually bring service back to Wichita.

“We certainly are disappointed that Frontier is leaving, especially now that passenger demand is increasing and more seats are needed. There are opportunities for Frontier in this market and we hope to bring them back,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager for the airport.

Frontier began service to Denver in August 2018, causing fares to drop 29%. During the pandemic, Southwest began flying to Denver in September 2020. United also flies nonstop to Denver, causing an abundance of capacity. Frontier began Las Vegas service in March 2021 and eventually ended the Denver service in September 2021.

Nonstop service to Las Vegas continues to be served by Southwest Airlines on Saturdays and Allegiant Air on Sundays and Thursdays.

