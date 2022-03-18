James Taylor returning to Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Popular singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, July 16 for their latest performance in Wichita. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Taylor has performed at INTRUST Bank Arena in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has earned renown with his baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years. His biggest hits include “Something in the Way She Moves,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind, “How Sweet It Is,” “Mexico,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Handy Man,” “Shower the People,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “Country Road.”

Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards. His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

