Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.(KCTV)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A large fire from a deadly crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 70 has shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of the roadway near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan.

The crash and fire happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, and included a large area just off of I-70. Two semis were traveling west, when they both crashed. One person died, and at least one other person was injured, according to KCK police.

A massive line of vehicles formed on either side of the fire along the interstate.

This story is developing.

