Much warmer weekend; wind concerns Sunday

Spring begins on Sunday with a big warming trend statewide
Much milder weather is expected for the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A good looking weekend of weather is coming up for Kansas, but the wind is expected to crank up by Sunday which may help to increase the fire threats.

Skies will clear heading into Saturday morning, and lows will fall into the 20s with lighter winds. The afternoon warms into the 60s with light west winds for much of the state.

We will see strong south winds shaping up for Sunday with gusts likely topping 35 mph. It will be much warmer with highs returning to the 70s.

Another potent storm will track into the area by the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will have the highest chances for rain, but there will be a threat of some thunderstorms in southern Kansas Monday evening, and snow for the west by Tuesday. It does have the chance of producing some heavier totals of rain for most of the state, with central and southern Kansas potentially getting an inch of moisture. Some snow may move into central Kansas on Tuesday, but accumulations should be limited to grassy areas once again.

The moisture moves out by Wednesday, but temperatures will be cool during the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 10-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 74 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 48 Cloudy; rain and thunder likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 44 Cloudy; scattered showers - overnight rain/snow.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 35 Cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 30 Partly cloudy

Fri: High: 68 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

