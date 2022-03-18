Saint Peter’s downs Kentucky in historic upset

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, Saint Peter’s University, a small, private Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey beat perennial power Kentucky.

The 15th-seeded Peacocks held off the second-seeded Wildcats, 85-79, in overtime. There have been several instances where a 15 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, most recently last year when Oral Roberts beat Ohio State.

But Thursday night’s upset in Indianapolis sticks out when factoring in how many people projected Kentucky to make a Final Four run and the histories of the programs involved. Kentucky is the winningest NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball team in history.

Saint Peter’s had appeared in three prior NCAA Tournaments, but until Thursday night, had not won a game in the Big Dance.

The representatives of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference kept Kentucky’s offense off balance and hit timely shots to stay keep the Wildcats within arm’s reach whenever they fell behind. Daryl Banks III led Saint Peter’s with 27 points on 9-19 shooting. As a team, Saint Peter’s made 29 of 57 shots, including 9-17 three-pointers.

In the losing effort, First Team All-American Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Saint Peter’s moves on to play the winner of Murray State and San Francisco in the Round of 32.

