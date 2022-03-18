Salina Police: BB gun shooting may have been part of ‘TikTok challenge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department said officers questioned two teens in connection with a reported BB gun shooting in the city and learned the March 15 crime “might be associated with a challenge on TikTok. Police said the TikTok “Orbeez Challenge” on social media involves gel or water beads fired from airsoft-type guns.”

“This challenge encourages participants to use airsoft-type guns which shoot gel or water beads at pedestrians,” police explained. This [TikTok] social media challenge is apparently a nation-wide phenomenon and has resulted in injuries.”

Salina police said two Salina teens, aged 18 and 17, “will be referred to the Saline County Attorney’s Office and the Salina Municipal Prosecutor’s Office for charges including aggravated assault, battery and unlawful discharge of an air gun within city limits.

“There is a third subject involved in this incident. Once they are identified, that person will be interviewed and may be subject to charges,” police said.

Anyone with information on the reported shooting or identification of the individual(s) involved, can call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 to submit a tip online.

“You may receive a cash reward and you are not required to give your name,” police said.

Tipsters can also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. Case 2022-3667.

If you have any information on this incident, or identification of the suspect(s), call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You can also submit an online tip here. Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded. You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

