Advertisement

Salina Police: BB gun shooting may have been part of ‘TikTok challenge’

Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.
Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department said officers questioned two teens in connection with a reported BB gun shooting in the city and learned the March 15 crime “might be associated with a challenge on TikTok. Police said the TikTok “Orbeez Challenge” on social media involves gel or water beads fired from airsoft-type guns.”

“This challenge encourages participants to use airsoft-type guns which shoot gel or water beads at pedestrians,” police explained. This [TikTok] social media challenge is apparently a nation-wide phenomenon and has resulted in injuries.”

Salina police said two Salina teens, aged 18 and 17, “will be referred to the Saline County Attorney’s Office and the Salina Municipal Prosecutor’s Office for charges including aggravated assault, battery and unlawful discharge of an air gun within city limits.

“There is a third subject involved in this incident. Once they are identified, that person will be interviewed and may be subject to charges,” police said.

Anyone with information on the reported shooting or identification of the individual(s) involved, can call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 to submit a tip online.

“You may receive a cash reward and you are not required to give your name,” police said.

Tipsters can also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. Case 2022-3667.

This began a little before noon Tuesday, May 15, when a citizen working in the 200 block of south Santa Fe contacted Salina police to report they’d been shot by a BB gun. The caller described the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Ram four-door pickup and provided a partial tag number.

“Additionally, the victim believed three young, white males were in the vehicle at the time of the incident,” police said.

Using that partial tag number, detectives found the suspect pickup and tracked down two teens police said are associated with the shooting.

Salina Police are searching for a suspect in a BB gun shooting this week.

On March 15, officers received a report from someone who had been shot by a BB gun while working along the side of the road in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. A white Dodge Ram drove by slowly, and the victim saw a passenger holding a black BB gun. The passenger fired, striking the victim in the chest.

Video surveillance shows the Dodge Ram leaving the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, or identification of the suspect(s), call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You can also submit an online tip here. Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded. You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK

Latest News

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers...
Chiefs agree to terms with former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster
What remains of a home east of Hutchinson destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire
VOAD assisting Reno County wildfire victims Saturday
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK