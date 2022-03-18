Advertisement

SkyWest to terminate services at 4 Kansas airports

SkyWest Airlines recently announced it is canceling services to 29 airports across the U.S., including four in Kansas: Hays, Dodge City, Salina and Liberal.
By Joe Baker
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SkyWest Airlines recently announced it is canceling services to 29 airports across the U.S., including four in Kansas: Hays, Dodge City, Salina and Liberal. Eyewitness News spoke with airport personal, the Hays city manager and a business owner about how the airline’s cancelation impacts them.

Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty said SkyWest has given a 90-day notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation with plans to terminate services at four Kansas airports due to a shortage of pilots.

“For the convenience of the traveling public in the Hays area as well as the business community, it’s extremely important from an economic perspective to have a viable commercial air service out of Hays,” Dougherty said.

He said the U.S. Department of Transpiration has ordered SkyWest to continue services until a replacement air carrier can be found. Dodge City Regional Airport is also impacted.

“It’s extremely important for all of us to have EAS service. I mean, it connects us to the outside world,” said Dodge City Regional Airport Manager Keli Endow. “Just because we are a smaller town doesn’t mean we don’t deserve the big-town amenities.”

In Hays, Rans Aircraft Owner Randy Schlitter said SkyWest services have been a boost to his business.

“Our clients come from all over the world, and so, it is kind of convenient for them to be able to come in SkyWest and for the guys that are picking up airplanes and flying the to destinations,” he said. “Its excellent because they have no obligation to drop of a rental car.”

Schlitter said if air service was halted, it would be more difficult to get clients to Hays. He said he hopes another air carrier is found soon. Eyewitness News reached out to SkyWest for further comment, but as of Thursday evening, haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2
Mulligan's Pub
Pubs ready for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Cozy Inn 100th birthday celebration
Cozy Inn to celebrate 100th birthday