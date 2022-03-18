VOAD assisting Reno County wildfire victims Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Volunteers Active in Disasters (VOAD) organization will be out assisting wildfire victims on Saturday. The Salvation Army Canteen will be set up along E. 4th Ave. with food and drinks for residents and those assisting with cleanup. The United Way will have a vehicle full of necessities to distribute.

VOAD volunteers and case managers, wearing clear identification, will be contacting homeowners to determine remaining needs along with scheduling preliminary cleanup days. The Reno County Volunteer Center is gathering groups to assist with cleanup on April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal.

VOAD is a non-profit that provides coordination efforts for volunteer, financial, spiritual, physical and/or psychological support to community members who have been affected by local, state or federally declared disasters, both “natural” and human created.

Those who have not signed up for assistance yet can by visiting www.rallyreno.org and they will be assigned a case manager within 48 hours to assist with their needs. Monetary donations for those impacted by the Cottonwood Complex fires can be sent to the United Way of Reno County via their online link at www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org, by dropping off at their office at 924 N Main Street, Hutchinson, or by calling 2-1-1. Please use caution when donating to outside organization.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.