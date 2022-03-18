Advertisement

VOAD assisting Reno County wildfire victims Saturday

What remains of a home east of Hutchinson destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire
What remains of a home east of Hutchinson destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Volunteers Active in Disasters (VOAD) organization will be out assisting wildfire victims on Saturday. The Salvation Army Canteen will be set up along E. 4th Ave. with food and drinks for residents and those assisting with cleanup. The United Way will have a vehicle full of necessities to distribute.

VOAD volunteers and case managers, wearing clear identification, will be contacting homeowners to determine remaining needs along with scheduling preliminary cleanup days. The Reno County Volunteer Center is gathering groups to assist with cleanup on April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal.

VOAD is a non-profit that provides coordination efforts for volunteer, financial, spiritual, physical and/or psychological support to community members who have been affected by local, state or federally declared disasters, both “natural” and human created.

Those who have not signed up for assistance yet can by visiting www.rallyreno.org and they will be assigned a case manager within 48 hours to assist with their needs. Monetary donations for those impacted by the Cottonwood Complex fires can be sent to the United Way of Reno County via their online link at www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org, by dropping off at their office at 924 N Main Street, Hutchinson, or by calling 2-1-1. Please use caution when donating to outside organization.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK

Latest News

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers...
Chiefs agree to terms with former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK