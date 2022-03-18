Wichita will host NCAA women’s regional March 26 and 28

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita will host a regional round for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball tournament next week.

“This is an exciting time. It’s not every day you get to watch this kind of basketball. It’s not every day you get to put on this type of an event. It’s not every day these events come to your city,” said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director for Wichita State University.

INTRUST Bank Arena will host two games on Saturday, March 26, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Wichita Regional Final will be played on Monday, March 28, at 8 p.m.

“We had a great local turnout back in 2011 when we hosted the women’s first and second rounds. We were one of the top sites throughout the country. We expect nothing but the best. We know Wichitans love basketball and will be out to support this,” said AJ Boleski, general manage for INTRUST Bank Arena.

The City of Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department will host a Fan Fest at Naftgzer Park, 601 East Douglas, on Saturday, March 26, from noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adult or $15 for youth/senior single session tickets. To buy tickets, click here.

