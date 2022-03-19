Hays robbery ends in car crash

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police Department officers responded to a robbery call at All the Rage Studios on 2707 Vine Street on Friday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified by police as 31-year-old Irving Wozanee Brooks III of Jacksonville, Florida. According to police reports Brooks came into the business with his hand stuffed into a bag and demanded the money from the business. An employee handed him the money, and Brooks left the area driving a black SUV with a Texas tag.

The Russell Police Department located a black Toyota 4 Runner SUV with a Texas license plate in the McDonald’s drive-thru. From running the license plate, officers determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado.

Brooks’ vehicle fled from officers and a high-speed chase, with speeds exceeding 100 mph ensued westbound on Interstate 70. Multiple attempts to use stop stick tire deflation devices were attempted but were unsuccessful. Brooks drove down the westbound off-ramp at the 159 exit and onto Vine Street in Hays.

Brooks continued south on Vine Street after driving through the roundabout at the off-ramp exit. As his SUV exited the second roundabout on Vine Street, the car started driving south in the northbound lane, directly into oncoming traffic. Hays Police Officers stopped Brooks’ vehicle from continuing into oncoming traffic. Three police vehicles were damaged, along with Brooks’ stolen car.

Brooks was then arrested and taken to the Ellis County Jail. One police officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic on North Vine Street was blocked, causing traffic to be diverted onto the interstate for a while as emergency responders removed the damaged vehicles and debris from the roadway.

