Kansas lawmakers seek to revive anti-vax bill for children

Revived COVID-19 measures in talks in Topeka.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -Republican lawmakers have revived a proposal to weaken Kansas vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and daycare. The proposal also seeks to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19.

The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whooping cough, polio, and chickenpox.

The measure also limits pharmacists’ ability to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs such as the anti-worm treatment ivermectin as COVID-19 treatments. Backers say the measure protects religious freedom and patient choice. Critics say it harms public health.

