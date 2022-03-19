Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The mother of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton, the victim of the Towne East shooting shared a photo of her late son with our newsroom. She confirmed that he was a freshman at Wichita Heights High School.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight involving teens, during which one of them pulled out a gun and shot Hutton several times. WPD Public Information Officer Chad Ditch confirmed Hutton died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. They also arrested a 16 and a 17-year old in connection to the shooting but police have since released the 17-year-old.

