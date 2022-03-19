Advertisement

Missing Wichita man found, Silver Alert canceled

kwch logo
kwch logo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Silver Alert issued Saturday afternoon for Thomas “Tom” Talburt has been canceled. Wichita police said he was located in Rush County after a single-vehicle accident. 

The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom” Talburt, last seen in the 4500 block of S. Water around 10:45 a.m. today.

Talburt is 6′0″ tall, 135 pounds, and has white hair with blue eyes. He is cleanly shaven and was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter vest, a grey long sleeve Henley with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown boots with white soles, a bluestocking cap, and sunglasses.

He is driving a two-tone, black on top, tan on bottom 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback License plate 621 AIS. The left rear quarter panel has holes from rust. Today, Talburt was last contacted on the phone at 12:30 p.m., stating he was lost. Talburt has reportedly shown signs of early-onset dementia.

**Update** Thomas was located in Rush County after being involved in a single vehicle accident. *SILVER ALERT* We...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

If you see Talburt or know where he is, please contact 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting
Mother of shooting victim shares photo
Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Hays robbery ends in car crash
Mother of shooting victim shares photo
Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son
Wichita State offering in-state tuition to students in 11 new cities outside Kansas
City of Wichita
Wichita law enforcement seizes more than a pound of Fentanyl