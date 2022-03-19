Missing Wichita man found, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Silver Alert issued Saturday afternoon for Thomas “Tom” Talburt has been canceled. Wichita police said he was located in Rush County after a single-vehicle accident.

The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom” Talburt, last seen in the 4500 block of S. Water around 10:45 a.m. today.

Talburt is 6′0″ tall, 135 pounds, and has white hair with blue eyes. He is cleanly shaven and was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter vest, a grey long sleeve Henley with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown boots with white soles, a bluestocking cap, and sunglasses.

He is driving a two-tone, black on top, tan on bottom 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback License plate 621 AIS. The left rear quarter panel has holes from rust. Today, Talburt was last contacted on the phone at 12:30 p.m., stating he was lost. Talburt has reportedly shown signs of early-onset dementia.

**Update** Thomas was located in Rush County after being involved in a single vehicle accident. *SILVER ALERT* We... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

If you see Talburt or know where he is, please contact 911.

