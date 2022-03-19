Advertisement

Warm and windy kick off to Spring

Rain and thunder return to start the work week
Warm and windy start of Spring
Warm and windy start of Spring(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clear and quiet conditions will lead to a nice Saturday night. Expect warm but windy conditions across the state for the first day of Spring Sunday. By Monday changes rolls in with storm chances and cooler air. Rain looks to start up by the afternoon with thunderstorms possible into the evening. This next system will linger as create a multi day rain (and snow) event across the state. Snow enters the forecast by Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning and we could see a rain snow mix as far east as Wichita. Expect 1-2′' of rain by the time this system is all said and done. Light rain and snow could linger into Wednesday afternoon but clearing skies are expected by Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 57 Cloudy; rain and thunder likely. windy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 40 Cloudy, breezy; scattered showers - overnight rain.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 35 Morning light rain/snow mix, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Light rain/snow mix possible in the evening.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny

Fri: High: 63 Low: 33 Sunny.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 40 Partly sunny.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

