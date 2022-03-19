Advertisement

Warming up today, windy Sunday

Sunshine and 60s today- warmer tomorrow
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure and stable weather conditions will prevail across Kansas today- sunshine and light winds through the afternoon.

Quiet weather to start the weekend with sunny skies and warmer temperatures across Kansas. Highs in the 60s statewide with light winds. Increasing high clouds tonight and Sunday as a storm system begins developing in the Desert Southwest. This system will move into Kansas Monday and stick around through Tuesday.

Windy and warm on Sunday with highs in the 70s, and south wind gusts between 35-40 mph through the afternoon. Rain will spread into Kansas on Monday with widespread rain and rumbles through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning will range from 0.50-1.50″ with the heaviest amounts across central and eastern Kansas. There’s a chance of wintry weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but it won’t stick around as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s through Thursday. Warming up Friday into next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 57 Cloudy; rain and thunder likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 43 Cloudy, breezy; scattered showers - overnight rain/snow.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 33 Morning light rain/snow mix, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 68 Low: 33 Sunny.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Teen dead, 2 others arrested in Towne East mall shooting
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating
Dodge Ram believed to be connected to Salina BB gun shooting.
Salina Police: BB gun shooting may have been part of ‘TikTok challenge’

Latest News

Much milder weather is expected for the weekend.
Much warmer weekend; wind concerns Sunday
Storm timeline.
Winter weather is back, but not for long
Snow will accumulate in central/southwest Kansas.
Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain
Snow chances in Kansas.
Temps fall Friday but recover by the weekend