Warming up today, windy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure and stable weather conditions will prevail across Kansas today- sunshine and light winds through the afternoon.

Quiet weather to start the weekend with sunny skies and warmer temperatures across Kansas. Highs in the 60s statewide with light winds. Increasing high clouds tonight and Sunday as a storm system begins developing in the Desert Southwest. This system will move into Kansas Monday and stick around through Tuesday.

Windy and warm on Sunday with highs in the 70s, and south wind gusts between 35-40 mph through the afternoon. Rain will spread into Kansas on Monday with widespread rain and rumbles through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning will range from 0.50-1.50″ with the heaviest amounts across central and eastern Kansas. There’s a chance of wintry weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but it won’t stick around as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s through Thursday. Warming up Friday into next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 57 Cloudy; rain and thunder likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 43 Cloudy, breezy; scattered showers - overnight rain/snow.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 33 Morning light rain/snow mix, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 68 Low: 33 Sunny.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

