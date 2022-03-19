Advertisement

Wichita law enforcement seize more than pound of Fentanyl

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, WPD and the FBI seized more than one pound of powder fentanyl Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, WPD and the FBI seized more than one pound of powder fentanyl Wednesday. WPD says the long term investigation involved a drug trafficking network in Wichita that was related to drug cartels in Mexico. WPD says through search warrants they seized fentanyl in both powder and pill forms.

“We ended up getting over a pound of fentanyl powder, about 1,500 pills we suspect to be fentanyl pills, two pounds of meth, heroine, cash,” said Captain Travis Rakestraw.

WPD says it landed two suspects in the Sedgwick County jail, too.

“This stuff is extremely potent. It’s very deadly and it’s in the hands of nefarious folks to make money,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

It’s binging the problem into communities, which causes more overdoses, deaths and crime.

Reno County reported four overdose deaths just in the last seven days and says three were related to fentanyl.

Last week, five West Point cadets were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl while on spring break in Florida.

Law enforcement officers say it goes beyond just taking those dealers off the street, there needs to be education, more resources for help and funds.

