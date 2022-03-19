Missing Wichita man found dead after being killed in rollover crash

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, one man, Thomas Talburt, is dead following a rollover crash in Rush County.

Talbut was reported missing early in the day through a silver alert.

Talburt was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy traveling West in the 3900 block of Ave X. The car then left the north side of the roadway, rolling multiple times, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Talburt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rush County Deputy Coroner. There were no other passengers or witnesses to this accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.