Wichita State offering in-state tuition to students in 11 new cities outside Kansas

More students from outside of Kansas will soon be eligible for in-state tuition at Wichita State University.
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More students from outside of Kansas will soon be eligible for in-state tuition at Wichita State University. The university is expanding a program aimed at attracting new students from other parts of the country.

WSU added 11 new cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning eligible students from those cities will be offered in-state tuition rates to attend the university. Those new cities include Chicago, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pueblo, Colo., Grand Island, Neb., Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Neb., Des Moines, Iowa, Ames, Iowa and Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and Little Rock, Ark.

Wichita State University Director of Admission Bobby Gandu said he hopes the in-state tuition expansion will build up the City of Wichita, as well as the college.

“We know there is opportunity and great students in those states, and so by making it more affordable, [we’re giving] more accessible for them to attend Wichita State,” Gandu said. “Certainly, our hope is not only will they attend Wichita State, but maybe even after they graduate Wichita State, stay in Kansas and be part of our long-term workforce.”

