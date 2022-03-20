Crews battle S. Wichita building fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita fire investigators are looking for what sparked a building fire in S. Wichita early Sunday morning. Someone passing the building at 55th Street South and Seneca noticed smoke and called 911.

When firefighters got to the building, they found smoke coming from the building, and heavy fire throughout the attic.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.