Fire destroys house in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to fire officials, a house currently under renovation went up in flames on 2800 N. Bluff street. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Fire officials said that there was heavy fire throughout the entire home and the floor was burned away.

Nicholas Woods, the acting battalion chief of the Wichita Fire Department said “the home is currently under renovation, so there was no sheetrock, no walls, anything was built, so the fire just ripped right through the house.”

He went on to say that the home is a total loss and the case is currently under investigation. There were no injuries.

