Governor Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildfires

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the state's response to the...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly joined the state's education commissioner in urging schools to remain closed for the week. (AP Photo/John Hanna) (KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Today, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency, siting high fire danger across the state today and into the week. According to a release from the Governor’s office across Kansas there is a very high to extreme fire danger exists across the Sunflower State. the western third of the state has extreme fire danger warnings. As a result, all outdoor burning should be avoided today.

The release states that Gov. Kelly’s declaration allows the use of state resources and personnel, like the Kansas Forest Service, to aid with the response and recovery operations in counties impacted by a wildland fire.

“All Kansans should be extra vigilant if burning,” said Kelly in the release.  “More than once in recent years, we have seen the devastation that can result from wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, livestock killed, thousands of acres of farmland completely burned, resulting in millions of dollars in economic loss. Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management did a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m.on Sunday, as the release says. Emergency Support Function organizations partnering with the SEOC and KDEM to offer assistance to county and local responders are the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Kansas Forest Service, Kansas Department of Transportation, Department of Children and Families, Adjutant General’s Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol

