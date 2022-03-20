Advertisement

Large grass fire in Cowley County near Maple City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency management in Cowley County has confirmed that there is an active grass fire north of Maple City.

Units from departments in Cowley and Bulter are handling the fire. It is unknown how many acres have been affected by this fire.

US-166 has been shut down as fire nears the highway. Avoid the area if possible. No homes or structures have been affected by the fire.

We have crews headed to the scene.

