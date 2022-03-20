Advertisement

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest in Calif.

At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s...
At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people, and they were taken to a trauma center, authorities told KNBC.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to shooting at Towne East Square mall
Police identify teen killed in Towne East mall shooting
Mother of shooting victim shares photo
Mother of Towne East Shooting victim shares photo of son
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
Massive fire from deadly crash shuts down all of I-70 at I-435 in KCK
A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia...
Frontier Airlines ending service in Wichita
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

Latest News

Cottonwood fire volunteers help clean up the area.
Volunteers help Cottonwood Complex fire clean up efforts
generic
Teen stabbed in West Wichita
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting