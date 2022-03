WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that one person is critically injured in a car crash outside Cheney, KS. One car crashed into a ditch. The specific location is 15th st S and 391st st W, just south of U.S. 54.

We are sending out crews to the scene. We will update you with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.