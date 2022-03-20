Advertisement

One person dead in grass fire on 231 st W and 39 st S

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Update: fire crews are now using the 4300 block of S Cedar Lake Rd as the official fire address.

Dispatch confirmed that fire officials are responding to a large grass fire on 231st W and 39st S outside of Wichita. The fire department confirmed that one person is dead at the scene of the fire.

Crews are reporting clouds of smoke being seen from miles away. Fire officials are also responding to a call on a vehicle explosion that led to a grass fire in the same area. Dispatch said that the fires are now merged.

Crews are currently on the scene. We will provide updates as they come in.

