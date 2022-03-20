Rain, thunder, and some snow moves in Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong system coming in from the southwest will bring widespread rain, some thunderstorms, and a chance for snow back to Kansas on Monday. It should begin in the morning, and then spread to the northeast during the day with some thunderstorms likely for central and south central areas. Farther northwest, a rain/snow mix will develop late in the afternoon, mainly west of a Hill City to Scott City line.

Temperatures will be a mix of 40s and 50s for most of Kansas with gusty winds turning back to the north across western Kansas. Chances for rain will continue into Monday night with snow across western Kansas. Some accumulation is possible in grassy areas, but shouldn’t be much more than a few inches. Strong north winds will be expected Monday night throughout western Kansas with gusts above 30 likely.

Snow and rain will be mixed together in central Kansas early Tuesday, but as it warms up during the day, it should change back to all rain. The system will be winding down by early evening, but not before dropping over an inch of precipitation in much of the state. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday with very windy conditions statewide.

It will be rather chilly through midweek, but late in the week, much milder weather should be returning to the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain and storms moving in after 11am. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely, some thunder. Wind: E/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tue: High: 45 Rain/snow mix early, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 33 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 30 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 37 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 38 Sunny and breezy.

