Teen stabbed in West Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has confirmed that around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call of a disturbance near 1100 west-central.

When the officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with puncher wounds. According to the 17-year-old, he and a late teens male got in an alternation where the unidentified teen male stabbed the 17-year-old multiple times.

The 17-year-old was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived and is currently being looked for by WPD.

