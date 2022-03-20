Towne East shooting witness gave CPR to victim, shares her story

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More stories are coming out from eyewitnesses who were at Towne East Mall when the shooting happened. One woman says she tried saving the teen’s life just minutes after being shot.

A girl’s trip to the mall turned tragic for Stephanie Dock, her niece, and her sister in just seconds. They were walking on the first floor of Towne East Mall when they saw a group of teenagers fighting. She then saw one teen pull out a gun and shoot another teen, now known to be 14-year-old Trenj’vious Hutton.

Dock says, “everybody’s ‘run he has a gun! Run, he has a gun! And he looked right at us. Looking right at us, pointing the gun at us, and we weren’t 20 feet away.”

In the chaos, she lost track of her niece and sister. She found shelter behind a kiosk and eventually inside a store. That’s when she saw 14-year-old Trenj’vious Hutton on the floor covered in blood, not breathing.

“I saw that little boy, and there was blood, and I said ‘let me out! Let me out!’ to do CPR, I’m a certified nurse’s assistant.,” said Dock.

She and two men checked his vitals, put pressure on his wounds, and tried giving him CPR while waiting for police. Dock says at the moment; she knew she had to do something.

Dock said, “I’m a mom. I have a 14-year-old daughter, and I had my 14-year-old niece with me. I did not know the boy was fourteen at the time, but I could tell he was very young. I was just like, oh my god, if I do not help, who is going to help?”

Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the shooting. They said they found him near the mall just minutes after it happened, thanks to detailed descriptions from eyewitnesses. They are not releasing his identity right now because he is a minor.

