Wichita police looking for 9-year-old runaway

9-year-old Miracle Andrews was reported as a runaway late Saturday.
9-year-old Miracle Andrews was reported as a runaway late Saturday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for your help in finding nine-year-old Miracle Andrews. Police say she ran away from home late Saturday.

Miracle was last seen at her home around 9:15 p.m., Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and multi-colored leggings.

If you’ve seen her, or have any information about where she might be, you are asked to call 911.

