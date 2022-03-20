Wichita police looking for 9-year-old runaway
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for your help in finding nine-year-old Miracle Andrews. Police say she ran away from home late Saturday.
Miracle was last seen at her home around 9:15 p.m., Saturday.
She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and multi-colored leggings.
If you’ve seen her, or have any information about where she might be, you are asked to call 911.
