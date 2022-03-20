Windy today, rainy Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm system currently moving into the Rockies will bring much needed moisture to Kansas Monday.

Ahead of this weather system expect gusty southerly winds this afternoon. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s, this combination of gusty winds and warm temperatures will result in a very high fire danger statewide. A Red Flag Warning is in place from Noon to 8 PM.

As the weather system and cold front approach on Monday showers and storms will break out over Oklahoma and move northward into Kansas throughout the day. Keep the umbrella handy, as rain may be heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Winds will remain gusty from the south ahead of the cold front too. We are not expecting severe storms, just a few rumbles. Rain will continue Monday night through Tuesday, and will likely transition to snow from west to east late Tuesday afternoon/evening. Off/on light showers will be the rule of thumb Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow possible through Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be light and mainly affect areas west of I-135. Temperatures across south-central Kansas will remain above freezing except for a few hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning- so, don’t expect a snow day. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunshine the second half of the week will feel nice and we begin to dry out. Highs in the 60s and 70s Friday into next weekend

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Red Flag Warning- Fire Danger- Noon to 8 PM***

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely, breezy. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Tue: High: 48 Cloudy, windy; scattered rain showers- mixing with snow by afternoon.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 33 Morning light wintry mix, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny

Fri: High: 64 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

