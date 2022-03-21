Charity Blackmon pleads guilty to murder of Merril Rebus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, 32 of Wichita, pled guilty Friday to 2nd degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Blackmon had been scheduled for trial today in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus last March.

According to court documents, on March 26, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Blackmon crash into a man on a bicycle at 13th and Oliver. Blackmon then got out of the van and shot him, before leaving the area.

As set forth in the plea agreement, the parties anticipate Ms. Blackmon will be sentenced as a criminal history “B” with a range of sentence of either 554, 586, or 618 months. Judge Bruce Brown is scheduled to sentence Blackmon at 10 a.m. on May 9.

