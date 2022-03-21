Advertisement

Charity Blackmon pleads guilty to murder of Merril Rebus

Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her vehicle, then shooting him March 26, 2021 in NE Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, 32 of Wichita, pled guilty Friday to 2nd degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Blackmon had been scheduled for trial today in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus last March.

According to court documents, on March 26, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Blackmon crash into a man on a bicycle at 13th and Oliver. Blackmon then got out of the van and shot him, before leaving the area.

As set forth in the plea agreement, the parties anticipate Ms. Blackmon will be sentenced as a criminal history “B” with a range of sentence of either 554, 586, or 618 months. Judge Bruce Brown is scheduled to sentence Blackmon at 10 a.m. on May 9.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on W Kellogg near 183rd St.
Four injured in crash involving semi on W. Kellogg
Breaking news alert from Friday, March 18
WPD: Share confirmed information from trusted sources
Canton-Galva Elementary School P.E. teacher Barry Fritz was arrested for child sex crimes.
Canton-Galva teacher arrested, accused of child sex crimes
Generic image of police line
Wichita woman killed in Overland Park shooting
The Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested 55-year-old Brent Spainhour in connection with the...
Woman, 2 dogs found dead in rural Saline County residence, man arrested

Latest News

Wichita's INTRUST Bank Arena prepares to host regional rounds of NCAA Women's Basketball...
INTRUST Bank Arena ready to host Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Elite 8
Investigation into text messages
Leaked text mesages involving police officers, deputies leads to investigation at Wichita City Hall
Man dead after Hoisington house fire
Crime scene tape
Wichita officials investigating racist memes shared by law enforcement
Developed with an initial $2 million grant from Cargill Protein North America, the Wichita...
Local leaders announce creation of Wichita Collective impact initiative