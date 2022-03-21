Four injured in crash involving semi on W. Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed four people were injured in a crash involving a car and a semi west of 167th St. on W. Kellogg Monday morning.

Initially, there were reports of two people with critical injuries and two with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately known how many people from each vehicle were injured. Traffic was being shut down west of 167th St. on Kellogg.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

